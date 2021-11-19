Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.82

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.82 and last traded at $40.12, with a volume of 21498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 70,618 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $649,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.