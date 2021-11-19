TurtleCoin Price Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.66 million and $729,729.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 115,601,493,060 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

