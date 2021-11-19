Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells $71,875.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $71,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $75,781.25.

On Monday, October 4th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $78,125.00.

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 308.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 69,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 169.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

