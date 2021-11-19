Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $90.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

TSN opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $60.52 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.45.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 34,460 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,777,000 after acquiring an additional 72,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after acquiring an additional 59,739 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

