U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Trading Down 4.8%

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $90.24 and last traded at $90.78. 291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 63,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.14%.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

