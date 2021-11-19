UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,612,000 after purchasing an additional 91,454 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,159,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Forward Air by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,594 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,827,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $105.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $70.93 and a twelve month high of $109.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average is $91.41.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

