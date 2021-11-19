UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 11.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $58.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $244,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,153 shares of company stock worth $1,291,245 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

