UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $209.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $210.15.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

