UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 40.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Quanterix by 83.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,824,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,705,000 after buying an additional 1,282,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,237,000 after acquiring an additional 476,336 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 26.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,414,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after acquiring an additional 297,476 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 70.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after acquiring an additional 200,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1,145.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 209,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 193,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $488,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,728 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $46.38 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

