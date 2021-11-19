UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AeroVironment worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in AeroVironment by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,765,000 after acquiring an additional 76,635 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 191.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after acquiring an additional 264,945 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 192.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,697,000 after acquiring an additional 265,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,239 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 67.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after acquiring an additional 146,730 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $539,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,600 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $677,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,972.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,900 shares of company stock worth $2,390,994. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,980.00 and a beta of 0.38. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

