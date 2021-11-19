UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of EnLink Midstream worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 84.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,371 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 500.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,561,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,828 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $10,395,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $8,810,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $8,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 3.29. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

