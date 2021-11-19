UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating on the stock.

Shares of Qilian International Holding Group stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. Qilian International Holding Group has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and traditional Chinese medicine derivative (TCMD) products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

