UBS Group Trims Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Target Price to $20.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HBI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

NYSE HBI opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

