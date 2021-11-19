UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,990 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 125.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.20. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $91.02.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.11%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

