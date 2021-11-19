UGI (NYSE:UGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.
UGI traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 78,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. UGI has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.
UGI Company Profile
UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.