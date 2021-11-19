UGI (NYSE:UGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

UGI traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 78,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. UGI has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

