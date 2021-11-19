UGI (NYSE:UGI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UGI also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

UGI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,880. UGI has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

