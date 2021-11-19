Unido EP Market Capitalization Achieves $13.46 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unido EP has a market cap of $13.46 million and approximately $945,293.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,144,968 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

