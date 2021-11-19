Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Market Cap Tops $47.33 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $10.05 or 0.00017185 BTC on major exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $47.33 million and $18.59 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.33 or 0.00195480 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $345.57 or 0.00590865 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000654 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00016227 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00078298 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008880 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

