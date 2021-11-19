Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,371 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $240.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $244.34.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.