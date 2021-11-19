United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UAHC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,950. United American Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

United American Healthcare Company Profile

United American Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of management and consulting services. It offers services to healthcare organization and administrative services related to employee welfare and health benefit plans. The company was founded in May 1985 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

