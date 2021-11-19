United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of UAHC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,950. United American Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
United American Healthcare Company Profile
