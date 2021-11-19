Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.24 million.

UEIC traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $39.25. 50,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,808. The stock has a market cap of $514.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. Analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.75.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 45,474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

