Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.19.

UE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UE. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 60,662 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. 767,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,880. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 88.24%.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

