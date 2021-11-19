USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the October 14th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $192.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

