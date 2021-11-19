USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Up 104.4% in October

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the October 14th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of USDP opened at $5.71 on Friday. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USDP. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in USD Partners by 32.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

