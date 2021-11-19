Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.89% from the stock’s current price.

UTZ has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of UTZ opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 91.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $1,192,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 459,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,523. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

