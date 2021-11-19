V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in V.F. were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in V.F. by 16.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,183,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 77.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,605,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,728,000 after buying an additional 1,136,568 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 27.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 26,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $458,594,000 after buying an additional 19,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

V.F. stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

