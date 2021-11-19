VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,774,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,870 shares during the quarter. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 3.16% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $41,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYEM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,150,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,027,000 after buying an additional 7,250,976 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 10,860,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 473,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 452,739 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2,189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 243,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 233,214 shares during the period.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,564. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $24.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46.

