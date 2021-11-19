VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 107,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,163,633 shares.The stock last traded at $30.18 and had previously closed at $30.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 36,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

