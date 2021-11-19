VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 107,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,163,633 shares.The stock last traded at $30.18 and had previously closed at $30.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 36,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

