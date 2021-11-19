Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Stake Reduced by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of VCR opened at $355.41 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $251.00 and a 12-month high of $357.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.