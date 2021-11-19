Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $44.47 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

