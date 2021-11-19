Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 14,587 Shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.30% of County Bancorp worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in County Bancorp by 154.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $686,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $380,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in County Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 61,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in County Bancorp by 86.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.97.

NASDAQ ICBK opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $220.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.94. County Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $37.30.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. County Bancorp had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

County Bancorp Profile

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

