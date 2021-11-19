Vanguard Group Inc. Buys Shares of 409,098 Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 409,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.93% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 92,868.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after buying an additional 1,401,382 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $8,499,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,292,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $795,000.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

BTX opened at $6.73 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Profile

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.