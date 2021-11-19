Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 20.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 57.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 76.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $35.02 on Friday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $37.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $274.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Equities analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

