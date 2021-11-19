Vanguard Group Inc. Has $7.62 Million Stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,583,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.26% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CKPT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 38,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 159,785 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 26,561 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CKPT stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $291.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,311.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

