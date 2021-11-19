Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 23,891 Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.71% of ChoiceOne Financial Services worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COFS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ:COFS opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.