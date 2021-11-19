Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Increased by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $257.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,525. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $193.01 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.33 and its 200-day moving average is $241.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.