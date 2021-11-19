Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Windsor Group LTD’s 5th Largest Position

Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.06. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.