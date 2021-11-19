Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

