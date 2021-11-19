Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $572.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

