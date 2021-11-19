Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Trading Up 14.6%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) was up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.58 and last traded at $32.58. Approximately 2,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 54,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.33. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $230,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $330,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $66,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1,133.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 345.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 55,532 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

