Veriti Management LLC Has $1 Million Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,160 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,572 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after buying an additional 1,826,501 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 655,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 32,564 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.