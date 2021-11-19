Veriti Management LLC Has $956,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $342.08 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.99%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

