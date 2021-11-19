Veriti Management LLC Increases Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 39.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $130.03 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $83.26 and a 52 week high of $132.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.