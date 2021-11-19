Veriti Management LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,639,000 after acquiring an additional 58,087 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100,230 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after acquiring an additional 63,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in AON by 7.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after buying an additional 299,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $294.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.97. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $197.86 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.90.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

