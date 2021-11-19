Veriti Management LLC Purchases 5,049 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,869 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.13. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

