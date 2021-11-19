Veriti Management LLC Raises Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $120,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 246,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,751,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $7,401,517.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,149 shares of company stock worth $24,107,931. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $164.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.