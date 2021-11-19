Veriti Management LLC Sells 3,533 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,987,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 859.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,166,000 after acquiring an additional 236,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,391,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $125.85 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

