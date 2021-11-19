Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, an increase of 115.9% from the October 14th total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 18.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $3,308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 559,718 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Vertex Energy stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $298.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.76.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.