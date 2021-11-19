VerusCoin Price Down 2% This Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001641 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $62.15 million and $37,042.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00071419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00072623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00093770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.19 or 0.07347973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,137.07 or 1.00345360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,372,893 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

