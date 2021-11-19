Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. Viavi Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $135,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $201,571.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,104 shares of company stock valued at $616,272 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 35,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 20,693 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 124,640 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $744,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $15.55. 11,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,677. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.91 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

